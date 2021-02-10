1 injured in shooting near Freedom Christian Center in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was injured in a shooting near a Christian community and child care center in west Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Police say around 4 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Freedom Drive and Thriftwood Drive where one person was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Several police cruisers were seen in the vicinity of the Freedom Christian Center as the investigation continued. The business is listed as a community, family event and child care organazation.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No additional information has been released at this time.