Man dies after being rescued from burning north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who was pulled from a burning home early Wednesday morning in north Charlotte has died, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The single-story house fire happened in the 2100 block of Edison Street. CFD said a rescue took place and that one man was removed from the home and turned over to Medic.

“Unfortunately the occupant succumbed to their injuries,” Charlotte Fire tweeted Wednesday.

Update Structure Fire; 2100 block of Edison St; @CharlotteFD removed one occupant from the structure; unfortunately the occupant succumbed to their injuries; the cause deemed accidental & remains under investigation; estimated property loss $119k pic.twitter.com/nvM46u4BFD — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 12, 2020

Twenty-three firefighters worked to control the blaze and FOX 46 Charlotte was at the scene early Wednesday morning to capture some of the images.

2100 block of Edison St; 23 firefighters controlled incident in 20 minutes; one occupant removed from structure by firefighters & turned over to @MecklenburgEMS for evaluation. Fire is under investigation @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/i0iAPAbo9V — Jason Harper (@jasonfox46) August 12, 2020

The Charlotte Fire Department said estimated property loss is at $119,000. The cause has been deemed accidental and remains under investigation at this time.