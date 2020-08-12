Man dies after being rescued from burning north Charlotte home

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who was pulled from a burning home early Wednesday morning in north Charlotte has died, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The single-story house fire happened in the 2100 block of Edison Street. CFD said a rescue took place and that one man was removed from the home and turned over to Medic.

“Unfortunately the occupant succumbed to their injuries,” Charlotte Fire tweeted Wednesday.

Twenty-three firefighters worked to control the blaze and FOX 46 Charlotte was at the scene early Wednesday morning to capture some of the images.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The Charlotte Fire Department said estimated property loss is at $119,000. The cause has been deemed accidental and remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral