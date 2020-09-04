1 injured after man accidentally shoots relative during fight, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD says a man was injured when shots were fired during a fight between him, a relative and another man.

Police were called to the American Storage at 10660 S. Tryon Street at 7:44 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital by Medic with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim owns a landscaping company. His relative, who is the suspect in the shooting, and another employee got into an argument and it became physical.

This led to the suspect shooting at the other employee, but it was the victim who was struck by the bullet.

No additional information has been provided at this time.