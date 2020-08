CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A driver was seriously injured after a car flipped and crashed into a home in west Charlotte.

CMPD says just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident on Glenwood Drive.

Officers said it appeared the vehicle lost control, overturned and struck the house.

The driver is facing life-threatening injuries, but no one was injured inside the home.

No additional information is available at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.