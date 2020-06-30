1 in custody, 1 wanted in Lancaster County armed robbery

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people have been charged in an armed robbery in Lancaster.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1500 block of Memorial Park Road just before noon on Monday for an armed robbery in progress.

Two store employees said a white woman wearing sandals, dark shorts and a black hoodie with the hood up entered the store, walked around for a brief period of time, then went up to the cashier with a note demanding money.

When the cashier didn’t respond, the woman lifted the bottom of her hoodie to show what appeared to be the handle of a gun in her waistband. The cashier handed over the money and the woman left on foot, taking the note with her.

No customers were inside of the store at the time, no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Additional deputies and investigators responded to the scene to search for the suspect and review surveillance footage.

The suspect was identified as Kadence Deanna Swindall, 21. Deputies contacted Swindall and met her at her home.

A search warrant was obtained for her home and car, and detectives found what appeared to be the hoodie worn during the robbery and three dollar bills in a bush at the edge of the property. They also found money hidden in a toilet tank and two pellet pistols in the home.

Swindall was detained and after further investigation, it was determined that Swindall was the driver while 18-year-old Alyssa Shiann Putnam was the robber.

Detectives say Swindall drove her black Durango up to an area near the store and dropped Putnam off. She circled the block and came back to pick Putnam up after the robbery, They then returned to Swindall’s home and Putnam fled after deputies made contact.

Swindall was arrested and charged with armed robbery. Putnam is not yet in custody, but has warrants out for armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Putnam was last known to live in Lancaster. She is a white female standing 5’6” tall and weighing 155 pounds. Photographs of both are attached.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.