1 in custody, 1 dead after police chase ends in crash, shootout in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was taken into custody and another was found dead after a police chase ended in a crash and a shootout in Salisbury.

Flashing lights are still lighting up Klumac Road near Julian Road where the chase ended.

The incident began around 5 p.m. on Wednesday after the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted suspect was going to be at a home on Jacob Bost Road. They were told that the suspect would likely be armed and would try to flee, so they set up surveillance around the area.

Deputies say they watched two masked individuals leave the house and get into a white Chevy. One of the two suspects, the passenger, matched the general description of the wanted suspect.

When the car turned onto South Main Street, law enforcement watched the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop for brake light and tag violations. The driver refused to stop and a high-speed chase ensued.

The driver eventually got into a wreck on Klumac Road that flattened the right front tire of the truck. The truck kept going towards Julian Road and got onto the ramp for I-85 where it finally came to a rolling stop.

The passenger jumped from the truck and fired a long gun at officers. Two deputies returned fire at the suspect, who fled into a wood line while continuing to fire back at deputies.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody without incident. Charges are pending against that individual for fleeing to elude and the wreck.

Officials established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect who fled. They soon heard a single gunshot and subsequently found a deceased male inside the perimeter. A firearm was found and it was determined that the suspect had multiple gunshot wounds.

No officers were harmed in the incident. One patrol vehicle was hit about three times in the front passenger window and door when the suspect opened fire.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct an investigation. The deceased suspect’s next of kin have been notified, but their identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and the scene remains active.