‘1 in 2 million chance.’ Twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart

(FOX NEWS) – A family in California recently celebrated the birth of two new twins – who were born in different years.

Fatima Madrigal, from Greenfield, California, gave birth to Alfredo Antonio Trujillo at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, according to a Facebook post from the Natividad Medical Center.

Fifteen minutes later, at exactly midnight on Jan. 1, 2022, Madrigal gave birth to Alfredo’s fraternal twin, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo.

On Facebook, the Natividad Medical Center said that the chance of twins being born in different years is estimated to be one in two million.

