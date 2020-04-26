1 dead, multiple injured in fight that led to shooting in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — One person is dead and multiple people are injured after Salisbury Police said a fight led to a deadly shooting.

The incident began just before noon Sunday, April 26 in the 900 block of E. Lafayette Street.

According to Salisbury Police, a group of people got into a fight and it escalated into a shooting. One person died during the incident and three others are injured.

Two victims are currently at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while one has been airlifted to Baptist Hospital in critical condition. Police are searching the area Sunday for any additional potential victims.

An additional victim, 21-year-old Salisbury resident Reginald Oglesby, was identified on Monday. He was treated and released from the hospital. Officials later identified Oglesby as the murder suspect and released warrants for his arrest.

“The investigation is still in early stages and it is unknown at this time whether this shooting is related to a shooting in the same area on Friday, April 24 at 4:25 p.m.,” Salisbury Police said on Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department.