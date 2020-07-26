Woman fatally shot near Camp North End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte late Saturday night, according to police.

CMPD officers responded to the scene around 11 p.m. on 300 W. 28th Street and Pine Street.

Medic pronounced Wilma Petty, 63, dead at the scene. There are no witnesses or suspects at this time. CMPD says Petty was struck by a stray bullet while she was celebrating with friends at an 11-year-old’s birthday party.

Medic, Charlotte Fire, and victim services were among the divisions who responded to the scene.

This is the city’s 67th homicide this year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-334-1600.

