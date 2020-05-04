1 dead in South Blvd. motorcycle accident

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly accident involving a motorcycle, just one block away from Latta Park in Dilworth.

Officers responded to calls Monday on South Boulevard between E. Park Ave. and East Boulevard regarding a two-vehicle crash.

FOX 46 was on scene and it appears a motorcycle collided with a red car. One of the individuals involved was pronounced dead on the scene although it is unclear at this time if it was the motorcyclist. The red vehicle suffered damage to the front right passenger side door.

FOX 46 observed a person being handcuffed and placed into the back of a CMPD SUV.

The driver of the sedan was handcuffed placed in the back of a CMPD SUV. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/StkCEsl41g — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) May 4, 2020

Multiple streets in the area were shut down and drivers were advised to use alternate routes.

This remains an active and open investigation.