DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead and two others are injured following an overnight shooting at a Durham nightclub, police say.

This happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside of the Luna Night Club on Auto Drive, according to police.

Officers said a fight started inside the club before it went out into the street, and then the three people were shot.

One shooting victim died at the scene, and the other two victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said, “this does not appear to be a random incident.”

Police have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information related to this shooting, call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440 x 29283, or call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

This is the third shooting in Durham in last 24 hours.