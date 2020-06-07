1 arrest in an otherwise peaceful day of protests

CMPD says they made one arrest during an otherwise peaceful day of protests on Saturday in Charlotte.

The isolated incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday when an ‘agitator’ in a crowd of about 30 people tried to flee officers after intentionally surrounding a patrol vehicle and disrupting traffic on I-277, the police report stated.

Jimmy Huntley, 22, was taken into custody and charged with impeding traffic and resisting an officer.

Charlotte police escorted protests on Saturday near Freedom Park and UNC Charlotte.

So far at least 121 people have been arrested and more than 85 of those arrested are from the Charlotte area. 22 weapons have been confiscated and 12 officers have sustained injuries.

The protests are in response to George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, who was killed while in the custody of a white police officer. The officer has since been charged with Floyd’s murder.

