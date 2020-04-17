Skip to content
News
Metro Diner robbery suspect wanted in Matthews
Homecoming for deployed soldiers altered by quarantine
Albemarle murder suspect caught in Virginia
Undercover Facebook chat leads to sex offense charges against Mooresville man
South Carolina Saturday COVID-19 numbers
Video
Lawmakers approve federal funding distribution for COVID-19 relief
Video
Man arrested after resisting arrest in Fort Mill, police say
PD: Father was robbed by daughter and her partner
Homeless man wanted for attempted murder, Charlotte police say
Drugs found on pregnant woman during traffic stop
High speed I-77 chase ends with York County wreck
Checkered flag nears for pro drivers in virtual racing boom
Video
N.C. lawmakers need more time before COVID-19 relief deal
Beautiful weekend of weather in Charlotte
Video
Big spike overnight in NC COVID-19 cases, testing
Video
Crime and Public Safety
Man arrested after resisting arrest in Fort Mill, police say
PD: Father was robbed by daughter and her partner
Investigations
Lawmakers pledge action following trucker complaints of ‘predatory towing’
Video
State lawmakers look into protecting truckers following FOX 46 reports
Video
Tow company claims to be ‘essential’ amid trucker booting complaints
Video
Care facility accused of not informing veteran’s family of COVID-19 diagnosis
Video
Instacart customer says he was scammed out of groceries
Video
North Carolina
South Carolina
Video
South Carolina teacher mails cut-outs of herself to students, goes on adventures
Video
South Carolina restaurants prep for reopen
Video
Gov. McMaster announces ‘work-or-home’ order will be lifted Monday
Video
SC State Parks reopen May 1 with some restrictions
Video
National News
California city official ousted over his pandemic remarks
AP: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds
Bobby Lee Verdugo, leader of 1968 LA school walkout, dies
Walmart pays $180 million in bonuses for employees, hires 200,000 workers
Video
Man goes to clear out dead mom’s home, finds body in freezer
World News
S Korea says troops exchange fire along N Korean border
Thousands of hungry people line up for food in South Africa
Serb leader praises Russian arms 21 years after NATO bombing
Facebook video pries open rift within Syria’s ruling family
Meet Wilfred: UK leader’s baby name announced
Trending Stories
Gov. McMaster issues ‘Work or Home’ order, limiting activities
Video
National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks
Video
Man arrested after high-speed chase claimed he was teaching dog to drive
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally ill customer
Brother takes sister to daddy-daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
