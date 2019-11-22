Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: Tim’s Table

Tara's Neighborhood FORKast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Broken Clouds

Charlotte

82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Statesville

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Belmont

82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Concord

82°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Charlotte

82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Fort Mill

82°F Overcast Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rock Hill

82°F Overcast Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Boone

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — When you step inside, it smells like you’re walking into your own home or grandma’s house. Welcome to Tim’s Table, where there’s always something good simmering on the stove.

The café is situated in Historic Downtown Mooresville, NC. Tim Chung had a vision for his restaurant a few years ago, after decades working as a chef in the restaurant business. One day he approached fellow chef Jennifer Alegria with his idea, and Tim’s Table was born.

They do things a little differently at Tim’s. For example, they don’t have a phone, so if you want takeout, you have place your order in person.

They also source local products and any disposable dishware is eco-friendly.

“We buy as much locally as we can,” Jennifer said. “We just try to get really good products.” 

Tara’s Neighborhood FORKcast: 73 & Main

That ‘something good’ simmering on the stove? Must be the variety of homemade soups and stews that Tim and Jennifer create daily.

“We try to do all the soups from the Seinfeld soup-nazi episode,” Tim said. 

They serve a variety of sandwiches, salads, local craft beers and wine, too. Tim says Mooresville is a great place where small businesses work together. 

“We all support each other,” Tim Chung said. 

Tim and Jennifer say they want to create an atmosphere where people can curl up around a good bowl of soup and feel right at home. 

“We’re not trying to be fancy. We just want it to be good and we want people to be full and we want it to be a good value.”

Tell us about your favorite restaurants! Reach out to Tara Lane on Facebook or Twitter

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our FOX 46 Weather Team on Twitter