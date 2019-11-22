Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: Tim’s Table

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — When you step inside, it smells like you’re walking into your own home or grandma’s house. Welcome to Tim’s Table, where there’s always something good simmering on the stove.

The café is situated in Historic Downtown Mooresville, NC. Tim Chung had a vision for his restaurant a few years ago, after decades working as a chef in the restaurant business. One day he approached fellow chef Jennifer Alegria with his idea, and Tim’s Table was born.

They do things a little differently at Tim’s. For example, they don’t have a phone, so if you want takeout, you have place your order in person.

They also source local products and any disposable dishware is eco-friendly.

“We buy as much locally as we can,” Jennifer said. “We just try to get really good products.”

That ‘something good’ simmering on the stove? Must be the variety of homemade soups and stews that Tim and Jennifer create daily.

“We try to do all the soups from the Seinfeld soup-nazi episode,” Tim said.

They serve a variety of sandwiches, salads, local craft beers and wine, too. Tim says Mooresville is a great place where small businesses work together.

“We all support each other,” Tim Chung said.

Tim and Jennifer say they want to create an atmosphere where people can curl up around a good bowl of soup and feel right at home.

“We’re not trying to be fancy. We just want it to be good and we want people to be full and we want it to be a good value.”

