Tara’s Neighborhood FORKcast: Bridge’s BBQ in Shelby

Tara's Neighborhood FORKast
Posted: / Updated:
Broken Clouds

Charlotte

83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Statesville

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Belmont

83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Concord

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Charlotte

83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Fort Mill

79°F Overcast Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rock Hill

79°F Overcast Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Boone

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

This week in Tara’s Neighborhood FORKcast we’re visiting a staple in the Shelby community: Bridges BBQ.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our FOX 46 Weather Team on Twitter