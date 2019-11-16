This week in Tara’s Neighborhood FORKcast we’re visiting a staple in the Shelby community: Bridges BBQ.
Tara’s Neighborhood FORKcast: Bridge’s BBQ in Shelby
Charlotte83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Statesville75°F Clear Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Belmont83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Concord79°F Clear Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Charlotte83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Fort Mill79°F Overcast Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 3 mph
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rock Hill79°F Overcast Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 3 mph
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Boone70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent