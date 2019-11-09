This week in Tara’s Neighborhood FORKcast we visit 73 & Main in Mount Pleasent.
Tara’s Neighborhood FORKcast: 73 & Main
Charlotte81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Statesville73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Belmont81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Concord73°F Clear Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Charlotte81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Fort Mill78°F Overcast Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rock Hill78°F Overcast Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Boone69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent