Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: The Office Craft Bar and Kitchen

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- “No work & all play.” How’s that for an office motto?



The Office Craft Bar and Kitchen opened its doors in 2018 in Indian Land, South Carolina.

A small ownership group made up of family and friends had a simple vision—to create a light and fun environment inviting to other families and friends.

Even though the restaurant is decorated with fun phrases like “no work & all play” over various booths, their work is truly their passion.

They say they’re committed to delivering exceptional service, refreshing cocktails, delicious food and a cozy atmosphere, and customers say they feel it.

