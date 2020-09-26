Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: The Nappy Chef

Tara's Neighborhood FORKast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Right on Albemarle Road in East Charlotte, you’ll find a hidden gem of a restaurant called The Nappy Chef.

Although, it’s really not that ‘hidden’ these days, because aside from Chef Rojshawn Donte’s one-of-a-kind dishes like Salmon Cheesesteak and Jerk Mac, he’s a one-of-a-kind, well-known chef himself.

A former rapper, “Nappy” took his love of cooking and turned it into a catering and personal chef business, preparing meals for events and numerous celebrities. Now, his dine-in and takeout brick-and-mortar spot welcomes people from all over, eager to devour his amazing southern gourmet!

