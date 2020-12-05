Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: The Flipside Restaurant

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Rain, heavy at times early, diminishing to a few showers by morning. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- This week’s Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast went to downtown Rock Hill, to The Flipside Restaurant.

The Flipside was the vision of Jon and Amy Fortes, a husband and wife chef duo who after meeting, discovered they both shared a passion for food and people.

After working in the restaurant business for a combined 30+ years, they decided it was time to embark on a new adventure.

They had always loved the family and community feel of Fort Mill and Rock Hill, and went on to open not one—but two—restaurant locations. The Flipside Restaurant and The Flipside Café were born.

That’s not all—they now have a third restaurant, Salmeri’s Italian Kitchen, and all of the locations are worth a try.

See you on the flipside!

