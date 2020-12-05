Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: The Flipside Restaurant

Tara's Neighborhood FORKast
Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Charlotte

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
40°F Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Statesville

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times early, diminishing to a few showers by morning. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
39°F Rain, heavy at times early, diminishing to a few showers by morning. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Belmont

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
40°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Concord

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
39°F Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Ballantyne

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
40°F Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Fort Mill

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
40°F Clearing skies after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rock Hill

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
39°F Clearing skies after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Boone

42°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
34°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- This week’s Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast went to downtown Rock Hill, to The Flipside Restaurant.

The Flipside was the vision of Jon and Amy Fortes, a husband and wife chef duo who after meeting, discovered they both shared a passion for food and people.

After working in the restaurant business for a combined 30+ years, they decided it was time to embark on a new adventure.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

They had always loved the family and community feel of Fort Mill and Rock Hill, and went on to open not one—but two—restaurant locations. The Flipside Restaurant and The Flipside Café were born.

That’s not all—they now have a third restaurant, Salmeri’s Italian Kitchen, and all of the locations are worth a try.

See you on the flipside!

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our FOX 46 Weather Team on Twitter

Trending Stories

More Viral