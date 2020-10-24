Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: The Everyday Market

Tara's Neighborhood FORKast
Posted: / Updated:
BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In this week’s FORKast, FOX 46’s Tara Lane went to historic Downtown Belmont to visit The Everyday Market.

Pastry chef and owner Majid Amoorpour traveled the world before finally settling in the Charlotte area. His cozy, quaint European-style café offers a space for people to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The Everyday Market is stocked with a variety of goodies, including made-from-scratch food and pastries along with an exceptional cup of coffee.

There’s even a market where you can purchase one of Chef’s hand-picked bottles of wine and Italian foods.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

