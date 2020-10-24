Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: The Everyday Market

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In this week’s FORKast, FOX 46’s Tara Lane went to historic Downtown Belmont to visit The Everyday Market.

Pastry chef and owner Majid Amoorpour traveled the world before finally settling in the Charlotte area. His cozy, quaint European-style café offers a space for people to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The Everyday Market is stocked with a variety of goodies, including made-from-scratch food and pastries along with an exceptional cup of coffee.

There’s even a market where you can purchase one of Chef’s hand-picked bottles of wine and Italian foods.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE