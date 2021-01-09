Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood

Tara's Neighborhood FORKast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you love a good crab cake, Maryland style, with all the fixings, your craving will be fulfilled at LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood in Charlotte!

Owners Jay and Miketa Davis recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of LuLu’s opening.

Since that early November day back in 2019, word has spread far and wide that LuLu’s is true to its name—serving *real* Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, various chicken and seafood dishes as well as a Washington DC-area favorite, Mumbo sauce!

Hear the couple’s amazing story of how they got together and created this Charlotte hot spot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

