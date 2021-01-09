Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you love a good crab cake, Maryland style, with all the fixings, your craving will be fulfilled at LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood in Charlotte!
Owners Jay and Miketa Davis recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of LuLu’s opening.
Since that early November day back in 2019, word has spread far and wide that LuLu’s is true to its name—serving *real* Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, various chicken and seafood dishes as well as a Washington DC-area favorite, Mumbo sauce!
Hear the couple’s amazing story of how they got together and created this Charlotte hot spot.
