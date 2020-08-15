Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: Joe’s Fish Casual Seafood

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

61°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

69°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

69°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

67°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

66°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In this week’s Neighborhood FORKast with Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane, we visit Joe’s Fish, bringing a little taste of New England to the South.

Joe Fish oppened it’s doors in 2007 and it’s a place where they ‘see food’ a little differently. Current owner Ronald LeBreton took over in 2018.

“We’re New England Seafood,” LeBreton said.

He has a restaurant history and experience of over 30 years.

“The only place you can get good haddock is either in the northeast, or here,” one customer told FOX 46.

He’s owned previous restaurants in the North Central Massachusetts area, and has handled and cooked seafood for many years.

LeBreton and several employees at the restaurant say they see people travel hours and even states to get a bite from Joe’s.

“We get people from hours away!” one server said.

And customers say they keep coming back, not only for the food, but also for the service.

“We like the people and we love the food.”

If you have suggestions for where Tara should go for the next FORKast, email tara.lane@fox46.com.