CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In the heart of the Eastway Shopping Center of East Charlotte, you’ll find a truly hidden gem.

EastSide Local Eatery is all about Eastside Pride and the cozy comfort food inside.

From hot and iced drinks to vegetarian and vegan eats, owners Gina Stewart and Brenda Gamble have a little something for everyone, all while supporting fellow local businesses!