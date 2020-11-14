Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: Counter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Counter- (yes, the dash is part of the name) is one of the most recent additions to Charlotte’s restaurant scene, but it’s a dining experience unlike anything else you’ve experienced.
Located in the Wesley Heights neighborhood, Chef Sam Hart had a vision—to fully immerse the senses of each guest, from touch to taste, sight and smell, even sound.
To do this, each course at Counter- is paired with specially selected music. Chef Hart says it’s the first restaurant of its kind in the country.
Hart intentionally doesn’t want to give too much away when it comes to describing all the details of the experience. After all, there are few surprises in life!
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- 1 dead after shooting outside Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro
- Walmart counting customers, enforcing in-store mask mandate ahead of holidays
- Instant Poll: Do you think North Carolina should legalize marijuana?
- Clean up underway at Charlotte charter school after flooding damaged building, several cars
- Forecast for Monday’s annual Leonid meteor shower