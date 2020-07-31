Tara’s FORKast: Riccio’s Italian

If you’re a Charlotte native, you may have heard of a place called Riccio’s — it’s been serving the community since 1962!

Riccio’s Italian is a second generation, family owned restaurant that features all of your Italian food favorites, like lasagna and other specialty pastas, chicken, veal and seafood entrees, and of course, PIZZA!

Besides their full Italian menu, the restaurant prides themselves on the fact that they’re a family place. Not just family-owned, but a place where you walk in and feel like family. Plus, since Riccio’s has been around for so long, they’ve gotten to know many of their loyal diners well, watching some of them grow up over the years!

Check out Riccio’s for limited dining room seating, takeout orders, or delivery. You can find them at 9213 Baybrook Lane in south Charlotte.

