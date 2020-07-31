Tara’s FORKast: Riccio’s Italian

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

65°F Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

74°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

74°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

75°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

73°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

74°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

72°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

75°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

If you’re a Charlotte native, you may have heard of a place called Riccio’s — it’s been serving the community since 1962!

Riccio’s Italian is a second generation, family owned restaurant that features all of your Italian food favorites, like lasagna and other specialty pastas, chicken, veal and seafood entrees, and of course, PIZZA!

Besides their full Italian menu, the restaurant prides themselves on the fact that they’re a family place. Not just family-owned, but a place where you walk in and feel like family. Plus, since Riccio’s has been around for so long, they’ve gotten to know many of their loyal diners well, watching some of them grow up over the years!

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Check out Riccio’s for limited dining room seating, takeout orders, or delivery. You can find them at 9213 Baybrook Lane in south Charlotte.