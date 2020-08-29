Fort Mill’s Z Bakery and Cafe serves up good food, cares for community

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Locals say it’s “z” place to go for brunch, lunch and some delicious pastries.

Z Bakery and Café in Fort Mill isn’t just about the food. The family-run hot spot also does a lot of good for the community.

What’s the “Z” stand for, by the way? The bakery and café is run by the Zimmerman family, who have been residents of Fort Mill for four decades.

Though established in 2015, the recipes at Z Bakery run three generations deep.

Customers say they go not only for a great lunch or brunch, but also to experience the atmosphere and sense of friendship when they’re there.