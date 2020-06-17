Tara's Neighborhood FORKast

Scattered Clouds

Charlotte

90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Statesville

88°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Belmont

90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Concord

88°F Broken Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Charlotte

90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Fort Mill

90°F Few Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Rock Hill

90°F Few Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Boone

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

More Tara's Neighborhood FORKast Headlines

Tracking the Tropics

More Tracking the Tropics Headlines

Weather Forecast

More Weather Forecast Headlines

Follow our FOX 46 Weather Team on Twitter