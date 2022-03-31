(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Our countdown to the Final Four continues. Kevin Connolly joined the CSL crew from New Orleans with an update ahead of the game.

A Final Four to Remember

While Kansas takes on Villanova in a tough matchup, Duke is battling their Tobacco Road rival North Carolina. They have met 257 times, but this is their first meeting in the NCAA Tournament. It will also be Coach K’s last game against the Tar Heels.

How to Watch

Watch Kansas v. Villanova starting at 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday on TBS. Immediately following, Duke v. North Carolina starting at ~8:49 p.m. ET Saturday on TBS.

Let’s Discuss

Tweet at CSL and let us know your thoughts on this pretty historic Final Four.