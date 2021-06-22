The Odds: Hornets set for NBA Draft Lottery with potential historic class

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With one of the most anticipated draft classes in years, the Charlotte Hornets will learn its fate on Tuesday night during the NBA Draft Lottery.

According to the NBA’s website, Charlotte has a 1.8 percent chance of getting the top pick and a 77.6 percent chance of getting the 11th pick, according to NBA.com. The Hornets have an 8.5 percent chance of a top-four pick. Houston, Detroit, and Orlando have the highest percentage of gaining the top pick on Tuesday.

Among the top picks will be Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, and USC’s Evan Mobley, all of who were college freshman last season. Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, who are also expected to be top-five picks, would have been freshmen but both bypassed college to play in the NBA’s G-League. All are expected to have impactful and longstanding NBA careers. Duke freshman Jalen Johnson is also expected to among the top 14 lottery picks.

The Hornets had the third pick in last year’s draft and selected LaMelo Ball, who last week was named NBA Rookie of the Year. The Hornets finished the season with a 33-39 record having lost in the inaugural NBA Play-in Tournament.

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, broadcast live tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, will determine the order of selection for the first 14 picks of the 2021 NBA Draft.



Below are the individuals who will represent their respective teams. pic.twitter.com/vXxYmdJxo7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 21, 2021

The NBA Draft will take place on July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Hornets will have two additional second-round picks.