New Hornets G-League HC dishes on HS prospects, Borrego relationship, and LaMelo

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Hornets are giving one of its assistant coaches a big opportunity.

Head video coordinator Jordan Surenkamp has been chosen to be the new head coach of the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets G-League affiliate.

Surenkamp, who becomes the third head coach in franchise history, sat down with Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Remington about how he intends to shape the future of the Hornets, the opportunity to finally lead a team… and if he’ll have a chance to coach another Ball brother.