NBA players to resume playoffs after brief strike, Thursday’s slate postponed: reports

An empty court and bench are shown following the scheduled start time of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

The NBA players reportedly decided Thursday to resume the playoffs a day after Milwaukee Bucks players decided not to play in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

ESPN reported that Thursday’s slate of playoff games was postponed. The Athletic added that the players expect the playoffs to resume as early as Friday or potentially over the weekend.

The NBA has yet to release a statement on the issue.

The development came a day after the Bucks failed to show up for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The team chose to strike over the Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis. The Magic supported the Bucks’ decision and the four other teams who were playing that night followed suit.

The Bucks released a joint statement with support of the front office on their reasons why they chose not to play.

“Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball,” the team said.

