Hornets second half of season schedule released

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The second half of the Charlotte Hornets 2021 schedule was released on Wednesday and it features two nationally televised games, compared to only having one in the first half.

The new schedule unveils the final 37 games of the 72-game schedule and will begin on Thursday, March 11 after the All-Star break.

Charlotte will host the Detroit Pistons to start off the second half of the year and will have home games against the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers in the final 37 games.

The first nationally televised game will be when the Hornets travel to face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, April 1. The game will be on TNT. The second will be when Charlotte hosts Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics on April 25 on ESPN.

The Hornets will have 19 homes games and 18 away with 11 of Charlotte’s games at Spectrum Center coming on the weekends.

Charlotte will have seven back-to-back games.

