(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — CSL breaks down what the Charlotte Hornets expectations should be next season.

About that mouthpiece throw…

CSL’s Will Kunkel learned Friday that Miles Bridges contacted the 16-year-old girl he hit with his mouthpiece Wednesday night in Atlanta. Miles apologized, and the fan really appreciated his genuineness and accepted his apology.

Bridges was also fined $50,000 Thursday for the toss. The throw came after he was ejected from the game following back-to-back technicals for arguing with a ref on a few different calls.

The best news? No suspension for Bridges next season.

Time Off

The young guns of the team had their exit interviews Friday. Keep in mind, this Hornets squad was one of the youngest in the league, so everyone is just trying to get more experience.

Jalen McDaniels showed a lot of flashes of promise this year and improved his shooting range. But it’s time to move on to the next step, and not take too much time off now.

