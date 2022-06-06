(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE/AP) – Voice of Charlotte FC and WFNZ reporter Will Palaszczuk joined CSL to talk Hornets Monday.

It appears two coaches are left in the running for the Hornet’s head coaching job. This comes as no surprise, as they were on the shortlist to replace James Borrego.

The two — Mike D’Antoni and Kenny Atkinson.

Michael Jordan is reportedly meeting with them for the first time. Atkinson on Tuesday and D’Antoni later in the week.

Let’s Compare

Who is Mike D’Antoni?

D’Antoni has previously worked as a head coach with the Houston Rockets (2016-20), Los Angeles Lakers (2012-14), New York Knicks (2008-12), Phoenix Suns (2003-08), and Denver Nuggets (1998-99).

He won NBA coach of the year in 2005 and 2017 and has amassed a record of 672-527 record in the regular season and 54-56 mark in the postseason.

He previously worked under current Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak with the Lakers for two seasons.

Who is Kenny Atkinson?

Ironically enough, Atkinson began his NBA career under D’Antoni in Aug. 2008 when he served as an assistant coach.

Eventually, he joined the Atlanta Hawks coaching staff before coaching the Brooklyn Nets for 3 1/2 seasons, reaching the 2019 playoffs.

He and the Warriors are currently playing in the NBA Finals versus the Boston Celtics.

The Hornets have not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and have not won a playoff series in 20 years.