(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Charlotte Hornets clinched a berth in the NBA Play-In Tournament Wednesday night after beating the New York Knicks on the road 125-114.
ESPN’s Walker Mehl joins CSL to talk about the Hornets clinching a play-in berth and where they go from here.
Charlotte continues to fight for seeding in the playoffs, and with the win, they’ve officially secured a spot in the 2022 Play-In Tournament.
They have a tough matchup against the 76ers in Philadelphia Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
