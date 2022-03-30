(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Charlotte Hornets clinched a berth in the NBA Play-In Tournament Wednesday night after beating the New York Knicks on the road 125-114.

ESPN’s Walker Mehl joins CSL to talk about the Hornets clinching a play-in berth and where they go from here.

Charlotte continues to fight for seeding in the playoffs, and with the win, they’ve officially secured a spot in the 2022 Play-In Tournament.

They have a tough matchup against the 76ers in Philadelphia Saturday at 12:30 p.m.