(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Don’t look now, but your Charlotte Hornets are riding high on a five-game winning streak, putting them currently just one game back of the 8th seeded nets in the East.

Monday night’s win over the Pelicans came in wild fashion, as LaMelo Ball sank the running floater with nine seconds remaining. He would finish with 17 points.

With Isaiah Thomas coming off the bench with 15 points, that earned him an official sport on the roster.

Taking a look at the Hornet’s schedule as they try and extend their win streak, the Hornets take on the Knicks on Wednesday night at The Hive. On Friday, the Jazz comes to town. Then, on Sunday, a huge one against the Nets in Brooklyn and Monday, the second night of a back-to-back versus the Nuggets.

Sam Farber, the voice of the Hornets, joined Will Kunkel and Carla Gebhart on Tuesday night to talk about the Hornets’ winning streak.