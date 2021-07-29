There’s a buzz in the air! Crown Club celebrates Hornets’ NBA draft picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There is no need to get people excited about the Charlotte Hornets, fans believe the NBA draft will add the next piece to a championship puzzle.

“Haven’t had a lot of successful years to build off,” Kevin Weiker said, who attended Thursday’s draft party. “So, I feel like this year it’s nice having a little bit of momentum.”

That momentum provided by LeMelo Ball and the Hornets making the play-in game. Those two successful steps led the creator of Back The Buzz to change the name of their group to The Crown Club.

A group to show they’re the crown jewel of fans.

“The city is growing, it’s the top 15 city in the nation, just passed San Francisco,” Scotty Kent said, one of the founders of the Crown Club. “So, we think it’s time the city and the people that live here, the fans of the Hornets, kind of take that next step.”

The Crown Club is membership based, and there is a lot of fun things planned.

“Travelling to away games next season, going to see the Hornets play in places like Miami and what not,” added Kent. So, they have LeMelo, and now the newest Hornet!

The only thing left is to get the season started, because these fans have already created a buzz!

“I think that is the next step building that comradery with the people that bleed teal and purple,” said Kent

The Crown Club currently has 75,000 followers on all social media platforms combined.