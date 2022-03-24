CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte Hornets player partnered with Honeywell and a STEM non-profit, DigiBridge, to get students thinking outside the box.

Nine students at Governers’ Village STEM Academy were asked to create gameday accessories for Hornets player Kelly Oubre Jr.

The students are in a class that teaches them to design in a 3D platform for printing. They had to learn how to properly measure and dimensions and once they get it right, and then their teacher printed it out.

Several students made designs that Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr will wear until the end of the season.

Meet Jaylynn Rhoades. She’s an eighth-grader at Governer’s Village STEM Academy. Over the last few weeks, Rhoades and her classmates have worked to make these 3D designs for Kelly Oubre Jr. – one of the NBA’s most fashionable players.

Her design was a 3D key pendant for Oubre Jr. and his fiancé.

“There are several nods to the last name O which goes around the S and the K. So, the K is for is first name initial the S for her last name initial. So, they’re both unlocking a new chapter of their lives,” Rhoades said.

And get this – She wants to be in Animal Care when she grows up. But she’s taking everything she’s learning and plans to incorporate that into the career she wants.

“I learned that you can be creative with this because before I thought this was just a stiff software but now, I think I’m able to take this somewhere and I’m able to create things that I didn’t think I’d ever be able to create before,” she said.

Oubre Jr. plans to wear each design as a game-day accessory while on the court. He says it’s exciting to see kids pursue career paths other than sports.

“I’m an artist at the end of the day, so yes I play sports but I’m more than that. I am these kids too. I was once these kids who, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I was yay high and didn’t have a thought process in the world on what I wanted to do.”

He walked around to each student and listened to their ideas and allowed them to show him their process.

“They’re finding passions and what makes them feel good at an early age and the sky is the limit for kids who can find their passions and follow that on for the rest of their lives.”

STEM teacher Tori Leslie says that was her goal all along.

“None of them are done. Some of them are so engaged on their next project in this space that they couldn’t even realize what was happening now because they have 2-3 ideas. So my next step is to hold on to that enjoy they have and see what else they can create and take these projects to the next level.”