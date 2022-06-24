CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Steve Clifford has agreed to a deal to return as the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach, a league source confirmed with Charlotte Sports Live.

Sides are still working on the final details.

Charlotte previously agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson to become head coach, but Atkinson later backed out.

The 60-year-old Clifford spent five seasons coaching the Hornets, compiling a 196-214 record with a team that included Kemba Walker, before being fired in 2018.

He coached the Magic from 2018-21. Charlotte fired James Borrego in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.