CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Kenny Atkinson has decided he will not become the next Charlotte Hornets’ head coach, according to CSL’s Will Kunkel.
The Hornets and Atkinson had originally agreed to terms on a four-year contract.
RELATED | Report: Hornets hire Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as next coach
Instead, Atkinson has decided he will stay with the Golden State Warriors as their top assistant coach.
CSL sources say that the Hornets were not aware of the decision by Atkinson.
Atkinson was offered the head coaching position during the NBA Finals, and reports say further conversations led Atkinson to decide to stay with the Warriors was the ‘best’ option.