CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Kenny Atkinson has decided he will not become the next Charlotte Hornets’ head coach, according to CSL’s Will Kunkel.

The Hornets and Atkinson had originally agreed to terms on a four-year contract.

🚨CONFIRMED: Kenny Atkinson decides he will NOT become the Hornets head coach. He will remain an assistant with the Warriors. (@wojespn had it first.)



I’m told several people with the Hornets learned the news via Twitter. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) June 18, 2022

Instead, Atkinson has decided he will stay with the Golden State Warriors as their top assistant coach.

CSL sources say that the Hornets were not aware of the decision by Atkinson.

Hornets unaware of this decision per @WillKunkelFOX, CSL working to confirm. https://t.co/sIOaY9nwCW — Grace Grill (@GraceHGrill) June 18, 2022

Atkinson was offered the head coaching position during the NBA Finals, and reports say further conversations led Atkinson to decide to stay with the Warriors was the ‘best’ option.