Rozier scores 27 points, leads Hornets past Wizards 114-104

WASHINGTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 26 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 114-104 on Tuesday night.

Charlotte has won four of five after losing Rookie of the Year favorite LaMelo Ball to a fractured right wrist.

Washington (17-29) played without NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal for the second straight game due to a bruised right hip. Rui Hachimura tied his career high with 30 points for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook had his 17th triple-double of the season and his third straight with 22 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds. Robin Lopez had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hornets, who improved to 24-22, went on a 16-2 run to take a 50-39 lead midway in the second quarter. While Washington got within 98-95 with 4:12 to play, Charlotte pulled away to secure the win.

Devonte’ Graham scored 17 points and Cody Zeller had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Rozier was named the Eastern Conference player of the week for his play from March 22-28. “To be recognized in this league, you’ve got to win in this league,” coach James Borrego said. … F Malik Monk missed his second game with a sore right foot.

Wizards: G Raul Neto was out with a bruised left rib. … F/C Daniel Gafford was out with a sprained right ankle that he injured in Monday’s game. … G Ish Smith, who hasn’t played since Feb. 12 with a right quadriceps injury and F Davis Bertans, who has missed six games with a strained right calf are improving. Coach Scott Brooks said, “They’re increasing their activities. Don’t know when they’ll be back.”

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.