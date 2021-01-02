Rozier on dunk over KD: ‘Watched it like 5-10 times a day’

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Hornets guard Terry Rozier is off to a hot start this season. After five games, he leads the team in scoring at just under 21 points per game. Terry attributes his success to his hard work in the offseason.

He joined Charlotte Sports Live Friday night to talk about the new look Hornets and the dunk heard around the world. In the Hornets 3rd game of the season he dunked on NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Rozier admits he watches that playback 5 to 10 times a day.

Terry says the best part about the dunk was that he got the and-one on the play which gave everyone a chance to celebrate.

Rozier feels the Hornets have the pieces to make the playoffs this season, but says the most important thing is for them to take it one day at a time.

LATEST HEADLINES