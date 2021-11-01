New Hornets mixtape ‘City Edition’ jersey pays homage to 90’s teams, Charlotte Coliseum

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled a new jersey that will pay homage to the history of the franchise, the team announced Monday.

The ‘City Edition’ uniforms are meant to capture the history of the Hornets jersey in the early to mid-90s by Muggsy Bogues, Dell Curry, Larry Johnson, and Alonzo Mourning. It is also meant to capture the atmosphere of the old Charlotte Coliseum.

The jersey was unveiled by Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “This uniform reflects many of the defining moments the Hornets and our fans have celebrated over more than three decades and truly showcases our franchise’s evolution over the years.”

The Nike Jordan Brand jersey will continue to be sponsored by LendingTree.

The NBA is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year and teams around the league are paying tribute to their respective organization’s history. The Hornets also announced they’ll bring back the ‘Hive’ court.