NBATogether: Charlotte Hornets launch social justice platform on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets announced the launch of their social justice platform aimed at improving economic mobility, racial equity and their continued efforts on voting Monday.

The new platform builds on the team’s previous campaign, Swarm the Polls, which was introduced in Fall 2020 ahead of the Presidential election. According to the website, the Hornets plan to use it to “raise awareness around the needs of our community while creating equitable and educational opportunities for all.”

Hornets Sports and Entertainment says their immediate focus will be on economic mobility after a 2014 Harvard study ranked Charlotte 50th out of 50 among the country’s largest cities in terms of mobility. This means those born into poverty in the area have a high liklihood of remaining impoverished.

The organization plans to launch a series of efforts aimed at increasing social capital, raising awareness, and providing resources, mentorship and education for those who need it.

“We are pleased to unveil our full Social Justice Platform as we look to make a meaningful impact in the areas of economic mobility, racial equity and voting,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield.

When the Hornets host the Chicago Bulls this Friday, Jan. 22, the game will be themed around economic mobility in partnership with Bank of America.

“We are glad to use our voice to raise awareness and provide support around topics that are so important to our community. While social justice is not a new focus for our organization, we are excited about continuing to be more intentional about how we position our efforts,” Whitfield said.

Applications are also being accepted for the first-ever Hornets Innovation Summit. This initiative invites minority businesses and groups to submit pitches for a chance to receive a $15,000 investment from the Charlotte Hornets Foundation. The application deadline is February 2.

To celebrate the launch of the Social Justice Platform, the Hornets’ corporate social responsibility team will be restocking libraries on Jan. 18 and 19 at 15 recreation centers that were installed in “education deserts” throughout Charlotte’s “crescent” area last March as part of their 2020 Charlotte Hornets Foundation Education Grant.