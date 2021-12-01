Milwaukee faces Charlotte, looks for 6th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

(AP) – Charlotte Hornets (13-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Charlotte aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Bucks are 9-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.5 boards. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.8 rebounds.

The Hornets have gone 9-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is third in the league with 26.3 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 27 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 17.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Ball averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

