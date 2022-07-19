LOS ANGELES, Calif. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Horents’ star Miles Bridges has been charged with domestic violence and child abuse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Bridges, 24, faces one felony county of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under conditions likely to cause severe bodily injury or death.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental, and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable, and the impact on them is immeasurable.”

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged assault on Bridges’ girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson, happened in front of their two children.

She posted a series of graphic photos to Instagram, including bruising on her hands, arms, ribs, and leg.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The post also included a medical discharge form that reportedly diagnosed her with a brain concussion, closed fracture of her nasal bone, contusion of a rib, multiple bruises, and a strained neck muscle.

“I hate that it has come to this, but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson said in her Instagram post. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

Johnson claimed that she was choked until she fell asleep during the incident.

“Mr. Bridges will be held accountable,” said Attorney Gascón.

Arraignment is scheduled tomorrow in Department W30 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch.