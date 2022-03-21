CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hornets faced the Pelicans Monday, winning a thriller 106-103.

The Hornets came rolling off a four-game win streak. Just two days ago, they beat the Mavericks in a game where Miles Bridges dropped a team-high 23.

Speaking of the birthday boy, he had a pretty solid performance Monday evening as well with 16 points.

LaMelo Ball iced the game with a floater and recorded 17 points along with nine assists.

For the Pelicans, McCollum played outstanding, knocking in 27 with six assists to compliment it.

“I think we just made it tough on them on offense,” Plumlee said. “Bring energy, get my teammates open, run the floor, do the simple things.”

The match began rather slow — both teams combined for a lonesome 17 points combined through the first six minutes.

The pace didn’t pick up much more in Q1, however, a couple of threes went down for Rozier and Ball. The Hornets went into Q2 down 22-19.

Isaiah Thomas saw early action in this one and played well. He found the bottom on two threes, his second brought the Hornets within three points with 6:40 left in the half.

The Pelicans’ offense played extremely well in the first half. This comes despite the news just hours before the game that star forward Zion Williamson would be out the remainder of the year.

Jaxon Hayes beat the buzzer before the half to put the team up 49-43.

Jaxson beats the buzzer!! pic.twitter.com/W75ONXp10T — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2022

In the second half, CJ McCollum came out hot. Nailing an early three, he kept scoring through the entirety of the quarter. He logged 15 in Q3 alone.

CJ up to a game-high 25 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ub15jHd8lk — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 22, 2022

The Hornets locked in defensively, efforting to stop McCollum at all costs. Even with the troubles, their offense did enough to keep them in close proximity.

Thomas kept playing incredibly well, scoring all over the court, working the passing lanes. They went into the final quarter down six, 84-78.

In Q4, New Orleans jumped out to an eight-point lead with eight minutes remaining. Borrego decided enough was enough after a Thomas turnover and began to bring back the starters.

Charlotte began to flirt with momentum… and Rozier married it.

He nailed a three, went on to finish a tough bucket, and tied the game at 95 all. This was an 8-0 run by Charlotte. They took their first lead of the game when Bridges waxed a three with 2:12 remaining.

With 59 seconds left, Washington put out a dime for a Plumlee flush. Charlotte went up three.

In back-and-forth action during the final minute, LaMelo Ball put the game on ice with a floater. Only six seconds remained in the game.

On the final possession, the Pelicans couldn’t get a shot off on an incredible defensive stand from Charlotte.

The Hornets won their fifth straight game.

They will travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls Thursday at 8 p.m.