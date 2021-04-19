LaMelo Ball wrist healed, cleared to return for individual basketball activities

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball holds his right wrist during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a broken right wrist, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the status of his injury public. He appeared to be hurt after a fall in the Hornets’ 125-98 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball has been cleared to return for individual basketball activities after a new CT scan confirmed his fractured right wrist has healed and his cast was removed.

Ball underwent the evaluation by Dr. Michelle Carlson at The Hospital for Special Surgery on Monday in New York City. He suffered the injury against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 20 and hasn’t played since.

The team said he would be reevaluated in four weeks after the injury despite some reports saying he would miss the rest of the season.

Any updates on Ball’s status and return to game action will be provided as appropriate, according to the team.

Charlotte has 16 games remaining in the season and currently sits with a 28-28 record and 8th in the Eastern Conference. The team has gone 8-7 in Ball’s absence.

Prior to his injury, the 2020 third-overall draft pick was averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 41 games played. He ranked first in assists and steals, and first in scoring among all rookies.

Ball won three consecutive Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards to open the season in January, February and March.