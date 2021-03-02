LaMelo Ball wins Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for the second time

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives as Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for the month of February, giving him the honor in both of the NBA’s first two months of the season.

Ball is the fifth rookie in Hornets history to win the honor multiple times and just the second rookie to win the honor in the first and second month it was awarded.

Ball became a starter in February and in 13 games, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals, leading Charlotte to a 7-6 record.

On Feb. 5, Ball scored a career-high 34 points along with eight assists and 4 rebounds, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to have 30 points, 5 assists and no turnovers.

Ball has eight 20-point games in February, the most by a Hornets rookie ever, breaking Alonzo Mourning’s record of seven 20-point games.