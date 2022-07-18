CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Hornets’ guard LaMelo Ball is changing his jersey number for the 2022-23 season, according to CSL’s Will Kunkel.

🚨LaMelo Ball gets his wish. He will wear #1. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) July 18, 2022

The former 2020 No. 2 overall pick will switch from his previous jersey number, 2. He will wear No. 1.

“I ain’t supposed to wear two again in my life,” Ball said during his exit interview in April. “If I see a two, though, I don’t know what I’m going to do… for real.”

The Hornets’ season ended in April when they were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in his 2021-22 season. He was selected to play in his first All-Star game.

Regardless of these statistics, Ball explained he just didn’t feel “right” wearing No. 2.

“I ain’t never been two. It just don’t feel like you playin’, for real,” he continued. “Like, I don’t know who this is, I don’t know who number two is. I know my brother [Lonzo], that’s it. I don’t know any other number two’s.”